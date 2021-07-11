Dave Holmes and Jo Gorrod take top titles in Jersey triathlon

Dave Holmes and Jo Gorrod became the first man and woman to cross the line in the Olympic distance category of this year's Jersey triathlon.

Dave Holmes crossing the finish line in the Standard race, in 1:57:37. Credit: ITV Channel

Dave Holmes completed the Standard race, which is made up of a 1500 metre swim, 40km bike ride and 10km run, in one hour and 57 minutes, whilst Jo Gorrod came in in just over two hours and 17 minutes.

I feel really good, I knew I was in good shape, I just had to put together a good race and it all went well, I didn't have to overstress myself, I was quite comfortable. Dave Holmes, First man to finish the Standard race

Jo Gorrod became the first woman to cross the finish line in the Standard race, finishing in two hours and 17 minutes. Credit: ITV Channel

Water conditions were nice, wasn't too choppy and this bay does get quite choppy cause it's open, bit of a head wind going out on the bike and my legs felt a bit heavy and then I struggled a bit on the run but I just thought I just need to keep going, keep going and you can mark where everybody is on this course, so you know where you are. Jo Gorrod, First woman to cross the line in the Standard race

Some 450 people competed in the three categories of the event, Standard, Jersey Sprint and Super sprint. The Jersey Sprint, was slightly shorter than the Standard with a 750 metre swim, 40km bike ride and 5km run.

The Super Sprint was the shortest and comprised a 400 metre swim, 10km bike ride and 2.5km run. Dan Garrido and Lisa Mansell, were the first man and woman to cross the finish in the Jersey Sprint, whilst Luke Holmes and Aoife Lelai took the Super Sprint titles. Andrew Thomas, the event director said it was great to be back after last year's event had to be cancelled due to the pandemic.