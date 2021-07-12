Courage of Jersey's children and young people during the pandemic applauded

Children and young people across Jersey have been applauded for their strength and determination though the pandemic.

Dr Ivan Muscat has thanked the youngsters on behalf of the Government of Jersey for showing "real courage, hope, and understanding" in a letter and video message on Youtube.

The Deputy Medical Officer of Health has also been paying tribute to schools and colleges for the part they played in helping students, teachers and parents during the crisis.

He offered his reassurance that the health risks to children from coronavirus are low, despite rising cases.

Most children don't have symptoms at all and if they do, they will be mild symptoms. But as with flu some will feel unwell and need to rest. Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health

Dr Muscat has also tried to explain why there have been changes to the Covid-19 policy guidelines.

He told children that "lots of adults in Jersey are now vaccinated".

This has meant that COVID infection is mild in the community and not many people need to go to Hospital because of COVID. And this means that we can all start to enjoy our freedom again with our friends and family, which is so important for everyone's health and wellbeing. Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health

However, he explained "Covid has not gone away, so it is still really important to keep your guard up and follow the public health guidelines and keep washing your hands and ensure adequate ventilation".

Dr Muscat also wrote to staff across nurseries, schools and colleges.

You should be proud of the efforts you have all made across the early years, school and college communities during the last year... It has been heartening to see the continued passion and professionalism that has been displayed demonstrating your commitment to putting children and families first. Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health

Education and Children's Minister, Deputy Scott Wickenden, also personally thanked nursery, school and college leaders, and their staff for their "amazing efforts" at a meeting he attended with headteachers, last week.