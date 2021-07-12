Courage of Jersey's children and young people during the pandemic applauded
Children and young people across Jersey have been applauded for their strength and determination though the pandemic.
Dr Ivan Muscat has thanked the youngsters on behalf of the Government of Jersey for showing "real courage, hope, and understanding" in a letter and video message on Youtube.
The Deputy Medical Officer of Health has also been paying tribute to schools and colleges for the part they played in helping students, teachers and parents during the crisis.
He offered his reassurance that the health risks to children from coronavirus are low, despite rising cases.
Dr Muscat has also tried to explain why there have been changes to the Covid-19 policy guidelines.
He told children that "lots of adults in Jersey are now vaccinated".
However, he explained "Covid has not gone away, so it is still really important to keep your guard up and follow the public health guidelines and keep washing your hands and ensure adequate ventilation".
Dr Muscat also wrote to staff across nurseries, schools and colleges.
Education and Children's Minister, Deputy Scott Wickenden, also personally thanked nursery, school and college leaders, and their staff for their "amazing efforts" at a meeting he attended with headteachers, last week.