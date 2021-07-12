Demolition of Jersey Bowls Club threatens Commonwealth Games ambitions

The demolition of Jersey's Bowls Club (JBC) on Westmount Road could threaten islanders' Commonwealth Games ambitions.

Under the current plans to build the island's new hospital at Overdale, the JBC would have to be demolished to allow the widening of Westmount Road.

I don't think anyone objects to the fact that Jersey needs a new hospital and were certainly not political, we don't mind where the site is and that's not for us to weigh in on. Our issue is there is a club here, there's 100 members, 550 bowlers in Jersey and the uncertainty is killing us, so from our perspective we need some answers. Greg Davies, President of Jersey Bowls

However, the JBC's Commonwealth Games hopefuls will need to be members of a bowls club in Jersey for the 2022 season in order to be eligible for selection.

The uncertainty of the Club's future could result in players going elsewhere for selection.

At a recent meeting, St Helier Parishioners voted against the proposed route and road to the new Overdale Hospital.

St Helier's Constable Simon Crowcroft lodged an amendment in the States Assembly asking the government to find an alternative location but there has been no progress so far.

The government is still trying to find a suitable location for the bowls club, but to date they have not been able to find one. Under the terms of the amendment I brought to the original proposition, they have to find an alternative site which is acceptable to the bowls club and the parish because the parish owns the club and they can't demolish the club until that happens Constable Simon Crowcroft, St Helier

If no new site is found and the demolition goes ahead, the JBC could close as club sharing abilities on the island are limited.

The club has provided several internationals over their 100 year existence. Credit: ITV Channel TV