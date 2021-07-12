Demolition of Jersey Bowls Club threatens Commonwealth Games ambitions

The demolition of Jersey's Bowls Club (JBC) on Westmount Road could threaten islanders' Commonwealth Games ambitions.
Under the current plans to build the island's new hospital at Overdale, the JBC would have to be demolished to allow the widening of Westmount Road.
However, the JBC's Commonwealth Games hopefuls will need to be members of a bowls club in Jersey for the 2022 season in order to be eligible for selection.
The uncertainty of the Club's future could result in players going elsewhere for selection.
At a recent meeting, St Helier Parishioners voted against the proposed route and road to the new Overdale Hospital.
St Helier's Constable Simon Crowcroft lodged an amendment in the States Assembly asking the government to find an alternative location but there has been no progress so far.
If no new site is found and the demolition goes ahead, the JBC could close as club sharing abilities on the island are limited.