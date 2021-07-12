People in Guernsey could be offered financial support if they are forced to self-isolate for two weeks through contact tracing. The Chief Minister Peter Ferbrache is meeting with the Treasury on Tuesday to consider extending the Payroll Co-Funding Scheme to those not yet double jabbed.

Currently, islanders who have been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks can avoid having to self-isolate if they come into contact with someone with Covid-19.

They must still undergo a regime of testing, but those who are not yet fully vaccinated must self isolate for 2 weeks as well as getting regular tests.

When we do our contact tracing we look very carefully at what the precise definition of a close contact is. And that is of fundamental value in making sure that we only put appropriate people into self isolation. Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey's Director of Public Health

As of Friday 11 July, 27 islanders were in self-isolation after coming into contact with a positive Covid-19 case.