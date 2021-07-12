Guernsey to consider roll-out of payroll co-funding support for self-isolating islanders
People in Guernsey could be offered financial support if they are forced to self-isolate for two weeks through contact tracing. The Chief Minister Peter Ferbrache is meeting with the Treasury on Tuesday to consider extending the Payroll Co-Funding Scheme to those not yet double jabbed.
Currently, islanders who have been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks can avoid having to self-isolate if they come into contact with someone with Covid-19.
They must still undergo a regime of testing, but those who are not yet fully vaccinated must self isolate for 2 weeks as well as getting regular tests.
As of Friday 11 July, 27 islanders were in self-isolation after coming into contact with a positive Covid-19 case.