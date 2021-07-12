Here's how islanders marked the final of the Euros 2020 in Jersey and Guernsey

It was the moment we had all been waiting for - the night when England took on Italy in the final of the Euro 2020.

Islanders prepared for the night with footie fans donning England shirts and waving flags.

Many painted their faces with the England flag and some lucky Jersey fans attended the match live at Wembley.

Pubs opened their beer gardens to screen the big match, with punters jumping for joy at KGV in Guernsey when England scored in the first two minutes.

But despite the efforts from the Three Lions', the night ended in misery for England fans.

However this didn't stop islanders across Jersey and Guernsey from marking the evening in style.

We asked you to show us how you celebrated the evening and you didn't disappoint.

England fans in the Channel Islands celebrate the Euro 2020 final. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Jersey fans celebrate the final of the Euros 2020 at Wembley. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Jersey fans celebrate the final of the Euros 2020 at Wembley. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Jersey fans celebrate the final of the Euros 2020 at Wembley. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Islanders celebrate the final of the Euros 2020. Credit: ITV Channel TV