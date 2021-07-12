Jersey's Freedom Day looking uncertain on 15 July

Play video

Video report by Gary Burgess

So-called 'Freedom Day' this Thursday (15 July), which would see the last of Jersey's coronavirus restrictions completely lifted, is looking uncertain.

Health experts and government ministers in Jersey are locked in talks to agree a way forward in response to the rising number of Covid cases.

It is to decide whether to go ahead with what the Government's calling the Stage 7 reconnection, which scraps things like a ban on standing at the bar in the pub and going to nightclubs.

Gary Burgess: Why Jersey's Freedom Day is far from certain

Here is reconnection plan in more detail:

Standing alcoholic drink service resumes

Unlimited number of people permitted in homes and gardens

Nightclubs fully reopen, including dancing

Larger indoor and outdoor events and festivals permitted, subject to case numbers and risk assessment

A bar owner in Jersey says he would "love" to see 'Freedom Day' on Thursday, but is not keeping his hopes up.

My type of bar, probably, has been affected the most apart from the nightclubs that have been shut for the best part of the last 18 months. But because we are a small venue we are restricted in terms of numbers to how many people we can sit and obviously our selling point is live music in the bar upstairs which under current guidelines we're still not allowed to do. Tomasz Tura, Owner, Blue Note Bar

Meanwhile the rise in Covid cases is having a knock on effect at the hospital - where a number of routine operations have been cancelled due to staff shortages. 10-year-old was due to have a gap in his teeth fixed, but has been put back on the waiting list after his appointment was cancelled.

We got a call the Friday before the surgery which was due to be on the Monday saying really sorry, we're going to have to cancel due to staff shortages. I was just like no, I nearly started crying, I was really upset. Jodie Booth, Archie's mum

The Health Department describes the issue as “staffing pressures in our theatre suite” and is apologising to those affected.

A press conference with further details is expected tomorrow (Tuesday 13 July).