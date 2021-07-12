Jersey's Freedom Day looking uncertain on 15 July
Video report by Gary Burgess
So-called 'Freedom Day' this Thursday (15 July), which would see the last of Jersey's coronavirus restrictions completely lifted, is looking uncertain.
Health experts and government ministers in Jersey are locked in talks to agree a way forward in response to the rising number of Covid cases.
It is to decide whether to go ahead with what the Government's calling the Stage 7 reconnection, which scraps things like a ban on standing at the bar in the pub and going to nightclubs.
Gary Burgess: Why Jersey's Freedom Day is far from certain
Here is reconnection plan in more detail:
Standing alcoholic drink service resumes
Unlimited number of people permitted in homes and gardens
Nightclubs fully reopen, including dancing
Larger indoor and outdoor events and festivals permitted, subject to case numbers and risk assessment
A bar owner in Jersey says he would "love" to see 'Freedom Day' on Thursday, but is not keeping his hopes up.
Meanwhile the rise in Covid cases is having a knock on effect at the hospital - where a number of routine operations have been cancelled due to staff shortages. 10-year-old was due to have a gap in his teeth fixed, but has been put back on the waiting list after his appointment was cancelled.
The Health Department describes the issue as “staffing pressures in our theatre suite” and is apologising to those affected.
A press conference with further details is expected tomorrow (Tuesday 13 July).