Jersey's summer reading challenge is back again!

Stickers and medals are up for grabs this summer with children being encouraged to take part in an annual reading challenge.

Jersey Library will be sending out free library memberships to all primary school children so they can take part in the challenge.

It is an annual event which encourages children to read six books during the summer holidays.

Children will receive a collector poster at school on the theme of Wild World Heroes.

For every book they read, children are given a sticker and those that complete the challenge will receive a medal and certificate.

After each book, children will need to visit the library to talk about them with staff and collect their stickers.

This is an exciting opportunity for children to get more involved with reading. They will have extra time this year to read their books and the challenge can be started in school before the summer holidays. Last year, over 1,700 children took part and we are hoping this year, as restrictions ease, more and more children will take advantage of their free memberships. Minister for Children and Education, Deputy Scott Wickenden

Children can collect books from the Jersey Library, Communicare, and the Mobile Library when they have their memberships.

This year's challenge will start before the end of term and will finish on 25 September.