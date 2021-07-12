Islanders in Jersey who struggle with loneliness are being invited to come to the JSPCA's first 'Pat & Chat' session today (12 July).

The event aims to help older members of the community and promote good mental health.

It offers a chance for people to meet with other animal lovers, find out about the services the JSPCA offer and enjoy a cup of tea and biscuits while cuddling a pet.

The event takes place at the Animal Shelter on St Saviour's road between 2:30pm and 4pm.