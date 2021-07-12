Jump aboard lifeboat and meet the crew this weekend in Guernsey

Ever wanted to jump aboard a lifeboat and have a look around? Well this weekend you can.

The St Peter Port Lifeboat Flagday is taking place this Saturday (17 July).

The boat will be opposite the town church between 11am and 1pm.

The crew will also be there to welcome visitors and people can buy gifts from the souvenir stall.

The day will see volunteers collecting money for RNLI Guernsey.

Fundraising chairman, Celia Allen explained the RNLI in Guernsey has been "extremely busy" during the pandemic with "lots more call outs than usual".

It’s extremely important to have a proper rescue service and also for people’s every day activities on water. Celia Allen, Fundraising Chairman

If you would like to volunteer to help collect money on the day email Celia Allen on cla@cwgfy.net.