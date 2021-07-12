Restoration work to begin on Jersey's runway

Restoration work on the runway at Jersey Airport is due to begin tomorrow (13 July).

Specialist engineers will drill into the surface to test its "continuing viability" and will start at the western end.

A preservative will also be laid on the entire length of the runway to ensure there is enough friction to allow larger aircrafts to land in the future.

The work will only take place overnight to avoid disrupting flights during the day.

Contractors will work within agreed noise limits six nights a week, between 9:30pm and 6am, other than on Sunday nights into Monday mornings.

Work needs to be undertaken overnight so as not to impact upon our usual daytime operations and at this time of the year when we expect drier and warmer weather conditions for the materials being laid to dry sufficiently. Rest assured that every measure will be taken by our contractors to ensure noise levels and inconvenience is kept to a minimum. Robin MacRae, Jersey Airport Director

The work costs a million pounds and is expected to take eight weeks.

Ports of Jersey says work will not affect the emergency medical flights that may be needed outside of normal airport opening hours.

More information about the project can be found online.