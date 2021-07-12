Wizz Air pulls out of routes from Jersey to Cardiff and Doncaster

Wizz Air has announced that its direct flights connecting Jersey to Cardiff and Doncaster will not be going ahead this summer.

The airline had planned to run a twice weekly service to the two airports, but had postponed the routes until 30 July due to the island's Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Now, it has decided to withdraw the routes all together.

Ports of Jersey says it is "naturally disappointed" by the announcement.

Meanwhile Wizz Air has apologised and says passengers who have booked with the airline will be automatically refunded "120% of the original fare in airline credit".

Passengers will also have the option to take a receive a full cash refund to their original payment method or the chance to rebook for free.