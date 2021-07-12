Covid-19 advice for Jersey children on Youtube

A playlist has been created on YouTube which is dedicated to giving advice to children about Covid-19.

The playlist Children, Young People and Covid-19 has been set up by the government of Jersey.

It includes videos from Dr Ivan Muscat, the Deputy Medical Officer of Health, and the Children's Commissioner.

There are also videos explaining to children what a PCR test looks like as well as handwashing reminders.

Questions are also answered by Dr Muktanshu Patil.