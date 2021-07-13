£21.7m paid through Jersey's Co-Funded Payroll in four months

£21.7 million was been paid to people in Jersey through the island's Co-Funded Payroll between September and December last year.
The Government of Jersey has revealed this helped to support around
5,000 jobs each month.
This is substantially less than the £81 million for the period March to August 2020.
The figures published by the Minister for Treasury and Resources, Deputy Susie
Pinel, show that:
More than 1,500 businesses were paid £7.6 million in December; the highest
month in the quarter.
To date, £3,321,666.45 has been repaid by 331 companies.