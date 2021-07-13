£21.7m paid through Jersey's Co-Funded Payroll in four months

£21.7 million was been paid to people in Jersey through the island's Co-Funded Payroll between September and December last year.

The Government of Jersey has revealed this helped to support around 5,000 jobs each month.

This is substantially less than the £81 million for the period March to August 2020.

The figures published by the Minister for Treasury and Resources, Deputy Susie Pinel, show that:

£21,658,477 Paid out to businesses and the self-employed between September and December

More than 1,500 businesses were paid £7.6 million in December; the highest month in the quarter.

£9.5 million The Hospitality sector received the highest level of payments during the period

This data shows that while claims on the Co-Funded Payroll Scheme fell considerably...there was still a vital need to support those sectors which continued to be most affected by the pandemic. However, claims were at a lower level during this period, even in the sectors most affected by the Covid-19 restrictions, compared to earlier in the year, as businesses innovated to respond to the pandemic. The Minister for Treasury and Resources, Deputy Susie Pinel

The Co-Funded Payroll Scheme has been and continues to be the central pillar in the support we’re providing to business as part of our strategy to protect livelihoods over the last 16 months. The data shows that claims rose in December, as more support was needed when the Winter Circuit Breaker was introduced, and new businesses were also able to take part in the scheme. Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture, Senator Lyndon Farnham

To date, £3,321,666.45 has been repaid by 331 companies.