All of Jersey's nine and ten year old's to be taught French

All nine and ten year old's across the island will be taught French in school thanks to a new government initiative.

Primary school children in Year 5 have already been immersing themselves in French lessons delivered by French teachers.

The programme is part of a government initiative which gives students three hours of timetabled French over a six-week period.

So far this academic year, 21 primary schools have taken part and it is expected to run until July 2022 for all of the island's Year 5 pupils.

I am pleased that we can extend The French Experience to all nine and ten-year old pupils in the Island, it is a bespoke programme delivered by specialist French teachers. We are also currently preparing a further initiative to monitor these students when they enter Year 6 and Secondary School as part of a Wider Languages Strategy. Primary Lead for French, Rachael Surcouf

St Mary's Primary School teacher for Year 5, Laura Guillaume, revealed her pupils have been singing in French and even performed a short play entirely in French.

The French Experience was first trialed in two schools in 2017 which resulted in 83% of students reaching the expected curriculum standard one-year group early.