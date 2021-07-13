All of Jersey's nine and ten year old's to be taught French
All nine and ten year old's across the island will be taught French in school thanks to a new government initiative.
Primary school children in Year 5 have already been immersing themselves in French lessons delivered by French teachers.
The programme is part of a government initiative which gives students three hours of timetabled French over a six-week period.
So far this academic year, 21 primary schools have taken part and it is expected to run until July 2022 for all of the island's Year 5 pupils.
St Mary's Primary School teacher for Year 5, Laura Guillaume, revealed her pupils have been singing in French and even performed a short play entirely in French.
The French Experience was first trialed in two schools in 2017 which resulted in 83% of students reaching the expected curriculum standard one-year group early.