Drivers warned to respect rules of the road on Jersey's Broad Street

Drivers in St Helier are being reminded to follow the rules after a rise in motorists using Broad Street.

The road has been closed to cars since May 2020 to allow space for pedestrians to socially distance in the town centre.

It has since been announced that the area will remain closed to drivers until the end of 2021, although buses are allowed through.

Honorary police have stepped up patrols and fines could be issued to motorists that drive through the pedestrian-only zone.