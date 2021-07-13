Experts warn Jersey Covid cases could reach 500 per day by next week

Play video

Video report by Iselin Jones

Stage 7 of Jersey's reconnection plan will not go ahead as scheduled for 15 July, working from home is to return and masks are advised once again.

The announcement has been made following a sharp rise in the number of Covid cases in the island.

Experts are warning case numbers could reach 500 per day by this time next week.

At a press conference this afternoon (13 July) officials announced their objective is to slow the rate of infection and reduce levels of isolation, which is impacting on individuals, and consequently businesses are having to close.

Stage 7

Stage 7 of Jersey's reconnection plan, which was due to see 'Freedom Day' happen on 15 July, has been postponed.

Scientists, public health experts and government ministers say it is part of a plan to allow for a 'safer summer'.

Jersey's Chief Minister says there was "every intention" to proceed with the reconnection strategy.

It is with regret that we’re not in the position to enable full reconnection at this point in time. We had originally agreed an additional 10 days to allow for more islanders to receive first and second doses of the vaccine, and while vaccination rates are increasing week on week, we are also seeing increased cases and so need to proceed with caution. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

It is now expected 'Freedom Day' will happen on 5 August 2021.

Masks

The government is now "strongly recommending" wearing masks when in public places, especially where physical distancing is difficult.

Meanwhile masks remain mandatory for islanders over the age of 12 when using public transport, or inside the bus station, airport, and harbour.

Direct contacts

Islanders are being asked to "think very carefully about their impact on others" when identified as a direct contact of a positive Covid case.

People identified as direct contacts will now get a text to confirm they are a contact and appointments for testing will also be sent.

All direct contacts in Jersey (resident and non-resident) can leave the island for travel, but should make sure they have a negative test result before travelling.

Direct contacts can still attend vaccination appointments.

People who are waiting for their second or third negative test result should work from home if they can.

Additionally direct contacts are asked not to attend a medical appointment unless it is urgent, and to minimise social contact, avoid busy or crowded public spaces and avoid visiting people in hospital or care homes except in special circumstances.

If a direct contact gets a positive test result they will be notified by test or email and must immediately isolate for 14 days. They will then not be expected to attend another testing appointment in this time.

With expanding vaccination coverage, we are learning to live with and manage Covid in new ways. Cases are increasing, but the risk of severe illness and hospitalisation is lower due to the protection afforded by vaccination. We are strongly encouraging Islanders to adhere to public health guidance, particularly wearing masks in public places. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Minister for Health and Social Services

Work from home

Updated guidance also includes advice for islanders to work from home wherever possible.

Schools

The update also includes fresh advice for schools who can now make an independent decision to close a class or year group until the end of term.

Also children now must not come to school if there is a positive Covid case in their house.

Previous guidance (up until 13 July) set out that children and young people who are direct contacts of a Covid confirmed case could attend school - as long as they had agreed to be tested.

If a test is declined by a direct contact, then the child or young person must not go to school for 14 days.

The government is strongly advising staff and students in secondary schools to wear masks in communal areas. Staff in primary settings are encouraged to do the same.

Talks are ongoing between officials and the Jersey Early Years Association surrounding guidance for nurseries and summer activity clubs.

There have been 397 confirmed cases of Covid in schools since half-term.

351 Students were positive for Covid.

47 Staff were positive for Covid.

This is higher compared to the four-week period in the Autumn term, which was 229 confirmed cases of Covid

198 Students were positive for Covid.

31 Staff were positive for Covid.

Jersey's Children and Education Minister says the changes are to ensure staff and students are as safe as possible.

This doesn’t mean that children need to be isolating in their rooms if they are not in school and in order to ensure their best mental health and wellbeing is supported they should be able to enjoy fresh air outside, where possible under the current public health guidelines. Insofar as is practicable with staffing levels, pupils will be expected to undertake home learning. Deputy Scott Wickenden, Jersey's Children and Education Minister

Household isolation

Members of a household where a person is positive are not required to automatically isolate, but are encouraged to act responsibly and minimise their contact with others until they receive a third negative test result.

Positive individuals are "strongly recommended" to isolate separately from others in the house.

If another member of the household develops symptoms of Covid they must immediately isolate and call the helpline for the Covid Safe team to arrange testing.

Isolating in a separate part of the accommodation: