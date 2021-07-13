Fresh changes to Guernsey's travel rules

Changes have been made to Guernsey's travel rules which come into effect today (13 July).

Several countries have been moved into different categories by the government - it will determine whether visitors will need to take a test upon arrival and self-isolate.

Today's changes include:

Category 2 to Category 2 watchlist:

Turks and Caicos Islands

Category 2 watchlist to Category 3:

Isle of Man

Lebanon

Category 3 to Category 3 watchlist:

Denmark

Faroe Islands

Netherlands

Scotland: Islands (Orkney, Shetland, Western Isles)

Category 3 watchlist to Category 4:

Gibraltar

Luxemburg

Martinique

Republic of Ireland

Wales: South East Wales

Wales: South West Wales

Fresh travel changes came into effect at 00:01 on Tuesday 13 July. Credit: States of Guernsey

Credit: ITV Channel TV