Fresh changes to Guernsey's travel rules
Changes have been made to Guernsey's travel rules which come into effect today (13 July).
Several countries have been moved into different categories by the government - it will determine whether visitors will need to take a test upon arrival and self-isolate.
Stricter isolation rules come into force for travel from Jersey to Guernsey
Young people who have travelled out of Guernsey must have Covid test before returning to school
Today's changes include:
Category 2 to Category 2 watchlist:
Turks and Caicos Islands
Category 2 watchlist to Category 3:
Isle of Man
Lebanon
Category 3 to Category 3 watchlist:
Denmark
Faroe Islands
Netherlands
Scotland: Islands (Orkney, Shetland, Western Isles)
Category 3 watchlist to Category 4:
Gibraltar
Luxemburg
Martinique
Republic of Ireland
Wales: South East Wales
Wales: South West Wales
Guernsey travel rules to remain the same despite rising Covid cases in UK
Guernsey to consider roll-out of payroll co-funding support for self-isolating islanders
Category 1: Countries which have formed air bridges
Category 2: Has a prevalence rate of less than 30 per 100,000 for 7 consecutive days
Category 3: Has a prevalence rate between 30 to 100 per 100,000 for 7 consecutive days
Category 4: Has a prevalence rate of more than 100 per 100,000 for 7 consecutive days