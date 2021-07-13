Fresh changes to Guernsey's travel rules

Changes have been made to Guernsey's travel rules. Credit: ITV Channel TV.

Changes have been made to Guernsey's travel rules which come into effect today (13 July).

Several countries have been moved into different categories by the government - it will determine whether visitors will need to take a test upon arrival and self-isolate.

Today's changes include:

Category 2 to Category 2 watchlist:

  • Turks and Caicos Islands

Category 2 watchlist to Category 3:

  • Isle of Man

  • Lebanon

Category 3 to Category 3 watchlist:

  • Denmark

  • Faroe Islands

  • Netherlands

  • Scotland: Islands (Orkney, Shetland, Western Isles)

Category 3 watchlist to Category 4:

  • Gibraltar

  • Luxemburg

  • Martinique

  • Republic of Ireland

  • Wales: South East Wales

  • Wales: South West Wales

Fresh travel changes came into effect at 00:01 on Tuesday 13 July. Credit: States of Guernsey
Credit: ITV Channel TV

  • Category 1: Countries which have formed air bridges

  • Category 2: Has a prevalence rate of less than 30 per 100,000 for 7 consecutive days

  • Category 3: Has a prevalence rate between 30 to 100 per 100,000 for 7 consecutive days

  • Category 4: Has a prevalence rate of more than 100 per 100,000 for 7 consecutive days