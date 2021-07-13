More al-fresco dining in Guernsey this summer

Diners in St Peter Port will have more al-fresco options this summer after Guernsey's government announced a trial of extra seating.

The project is expected to start this week, with additional outdoor eating space in the Town Quay area.

It will run through until the end of October and is a joint initiative between the government and local businesses aimed at supporting the hospitality sector.

All the businesses involved in the project are excited about the prospect of the enhancement of the Quay. For a long time locals and visitors alike have asked for more al-fresco opportunities. Together with the States of Guernsey we believe this proposal starts to deliver an enhanced seafront experience. Joint statement from the owners of Gusto, Pingquay, Balthazar and Mora restaurants and bars

The trial will see the western footway between the Crown Pier crossing and Mora Restaurant used for al-fresco eating, with a new accessible walkway along part of the unloading bay.

Planters will be used as a safety measure for pedestrians and the government say there will be no impact on traffic.