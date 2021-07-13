Struggling swimmers 'clinging to a buoy' rescued by Guernsey Coastguard

Two struggling swimmers who were "clinging to a buoy" near Bordeaux Harbour were rescued by the Guernsey Coastguard this morning (13 July).

At 7:52am Guernsey Coastguard was alerted to two swimmers struggling in the tide 100 metres east of Bordeaux Harbour in Guernsey.

A police officer attended the scene and reported two swimmers "clinging to a buoy waving to attract attention".

St Peter Port Inshore Lifeboat “Elizabeth and Margaret Milligan” was called and launched on service at 8:10am.

Several vessels responded to a 'mayday relay' broadcast by Guernsey Coastguard.

A small motor cruiser attended the scene and recovered the tired swimmers from the water.

The casualties were transferred across from the motor cruiser before being landed ashore at Bordeaux Harbour where they were checked over by paramedics.