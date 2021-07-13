Young skier in Jersey could take on Olympics

Play video

Video report by Jonathan Wills

Jersey has become an increasingly popular place for top athletes to train and now it has received a boost from an unlikely sport...skiing.

Chemmy Alcott flew the flag for Great Britain for over a decade but is now a presenter on Ski Sunday.

As a leading coach, she recently came to Jersey with Gigi Gorringe, a brilliant young skier from Wales who Chemmy believes could, one day, win an Olympic Gold medal.

The duo put in a gruelling week long training programme including cycling and workouts.

The pair started last year and ranked above 1000 in the world and within four races, Gigi was ranked 350 in the world at 17 years old.