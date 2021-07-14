Abortion law and secondary education to be debated by States of Guernsey

Changes to several major areas of island life will be debated in the States of Guernsey from today (14 July).

Among the items on the agenda are proposals to reform the island's secondary school system, changes to the abortion law and the possible suspension of a States member.

The key topics up for discussion include:

Deputy Chris Le Tissier's suspension

Deputy Chris Le Tissier stood down from the Guernsey Party earlier this year. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Members will vote on whether Deputy Chris Le Tissier should be suspended for a year without pay. Deputy Le Tissier stepped down from the Guernsey Party last month after being found to have broken the States of Guernsey's code of conduct.

He was found to have brought the States "into disrepute" after he was linked to an anonymous Twitter account using a pseudonym. A report into Deputy Le Tissier's behaviour concluded that the “offensive, sexualised” language he used was “wholly unacceptable”. In March, a code of conduct panel recommended he be expelled. However, a new panel advised a year-long suspension following an appeal by Deputy Le Tissier - who has described his punishment as "disproportionate and draconian".

Changes to Guernsey's abortion law

Two deputies want to pause the new abortion law to allow for further consultation, angering women's rights campaigners. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Last year, deputies agreed to update Guernsey's abortion law by voting to extend the time limit for abortions from 12 to 24 weeks. This debate was expected to rubber stamp what was agreed by the previous government. However, two deputies, Carl Meerveld and Liam McKenna, want to pause the legislation to allow for further consultation, angering women's rights campaigners.

It certainly doesn't sit well with me, the idea that a woman would be able to perform an abortion on herself up to the time of birth with no protection for that child and it not being a criminal act. I think we're going a step too far and we need to look at this again. Deputy Carl Meerveld

It is disappointing that a Sursis Motive has been laid to review the work undertaken to modernise the Bailiwick’s abortion legislation. All this does is push this issue further down the road and, in the meantime, the Bailiwick fails to provide fair access to care that meets the needs of the service user. Deputy Tina Bury, Vice-President of the Committee for Health & Social Care

The changes to the current 1997 abortion law agreed by deputies last year include:

Removing the need for two medical practitioners to certify an abortion.

Increasing Guernsey's gestational limits in line with those in England.

Removing criminal sanctions relating to women in respect of ending, or attempting to end, her own pregnancy.

Allowing early medical abortion procedures to take place at the woman's home.

The future of secondary education in Guernsey

Guernsey's Education President, Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen, discusses the amendments.

Deputies will decide whether to adopt the Committee for Education, Sport & Culture's proposals on the future of Guernsey's secondary and post-16 education. The plans would see three 11-16 schools, a new sixth-form centre and the closure of La Mare de Carteret high school. The committee's recommendations suggest using Les Varendes, Les Beaucamps and St Sampson's schools instead.