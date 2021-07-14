Details of Alderney's labour camp must be made public, says MP

A UK MP says details of investigations into slave labour camps built in Alderney must be made public. Dr Matthew Offord MP asked the Prime Minister to ensure that all official documents relating to Lager Sylt are released.

Boris Johnson said the matter will be discussed.

We must never forget the suffering of those on the Channel Islands who suffered under the occupation between 1940 to 1945. I'm told that the documents in question have been transferred to the national archives Mr Speaker but I will make sure that the relevant minister meets my honorable friend to discuss the matter further. Prime Minister Boris Johnson

The pressure comes as a research team has made a number of recommendations on how to preserve the camp.

The island was under Nazi occupation for five years during the Second World War and in that time, several camps were built.

They include SS Lager Sylt, which was the only Nazi concentration camp in the British Isles.