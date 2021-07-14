First support group set up in Jersey for intensive care patients
A new support group has been set up in Jersey to help islanders who have been through intensive care.
The Jersey Critical Care Survivors Charity was created by ICU nurse Holly Fisher and is now offering a space for former patients to share their experiences in an understanding environment.
It is the first of its kind in the island and hopes to assist patients in managing the difficulties they may face after leaving hospital.
The impact of intensive care (ICU):
Source: Jersey Critical Care Survivors Charity
The charity hopes to raise £50,000 a year to provide support days and clinics for patients.
This month's meeting takes place on Wednesday 14 July at 5:30pm in the Lido Medical Centre. For more information and to confirm attendance, email jccsurvivors@gmail.com