First support group set up in Jersey for intensive care patients

A new support group has been set up in Jersey to help islanders who have been through intensive care.

The Jersey Critical Care Survivors Charity was created by ICU nurse Holly Fisher and is now offering a space for former patients to share their experiences in an understanding environment.

It is the first of its kind in the island and hopes to assist patients in managing the difficulties they may face after leaving hospital.

Often people think that when a patient leaves ICU they're better, when in reality recovery is only just beginning. Many need therapy to help them cope with not just the physical recovery but also the mental trauma after being so terribly ill. Holly Fisher, founder of the Jersey Critical Care Survivors Charity and ICU nurse

The impact of intensive care (ICU):

1 in 5 ICU patients will be diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

3 in 4 ICU patients will have cognitive issues such as memory loss and affected attention span.

Source: Jersey Critical Care Survivors Charity

The charity hopes to raise £50,000 a year to provide support days and clinics for patients.

This month's meeting takes place on Wednesday 14 July at 5:30pm in the Lido Medical Centre. For more information and to confirm attendance, email jccsurvivors@gmail.com