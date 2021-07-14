Free 30-minute parking at Jersey Airport

Drivers will now be able to park for up to 30 minutes for free at Jersey Airport.

The initiative will allow people to stop in the main carpark whilst waiting to collect arriving passengers who are having their PCR test.

This will also remove the vehicle congestion that often builds up around the current 10-minute pit stop area, which will now be closed. We expect this initiative to remain whilst the PCR testing process is in place. Passenger Services & Security Manager, Maria Le Tiec

Drivers will use the main car park opposite the departures terminal as usual and collect a ticket upon entry.

Once they are ready to leave, they insert the ticket into the exit barrier machine and provided they are within the 30-minute maximum stay period the charge will be free.

However, usual parking charges of 80 pence per hour will apply if the car is parked any longer.

This initiative does not apply to the car park in front of the arrivals terminal for which usual parking rates and conditions remain in place.