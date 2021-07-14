Fundraiser walking around British Isles arrives in Sark

Play video

Sark has been treated to a visit from a woman who is looking to break a world record by walking around the British Isles to raise money for charity.

55-year-old Karen Penny from Wales started her walking challenge back in January 2019 and has now covered more than 9400 miles of the British and Irish coastal path.

She has already visited Guernsey, Alderney and Herm, and will arrive in Jersey on 15 July.

Karen wants to raise £100,000 for Alzheimer's Research UK after losing both her mother and father-in-law to the disease.

Virtually every single person that I meet, knows somebody in their family that lives with this terrible disease and there is no cure at present. We all know that with research and funding, all of a sudden we get results. Look at Covid, now we have a vaccine rollout a year later because money has gone into funding and research. Karen Penny

She hopes to reach the finish line on the Shetland Islands in the autumn.