Deputy Chris Le Tissier has been suspended for a year without pay following a vote by his colleagues in the States of Guernsey. The States of Guernsey Code of Conduct Panel found the former Guernsey Party politician brought the reputation of the States into disrepute after he posted "offensive and sexualised" comments on Twitter using the pseudonym "The Pirate" to masquerade his true identity.

Deputy Chris Le Tissier arrives at the Royal Court

Many of the comments have been criticised as "xenophobic" and "misogynistic". In one, the Holocaust historian Dr Gilly Carr was told that she was "not local" and should "just leave Guernsey alone". Former Chief Minister, Deputy Gavin St Pier, was also told that he was "not local".

How deputies voted:

25 voted for Deputy Le Tissier to be suspended for a year without pay

5 deputies voted for him to remain in the post

9 deputies abstained

1 deputy was absent for the vote

Deputy Le Tissier claimed his mental health had been affected by the public backlash to his social media activity. Defending his behavior, he said: "No laws were broken, there was no personal gain and no maliciousness".

I would like to apologise to the assembly and the public both for my actions and endangering this debate, taking away time that should be spent on other matters. I also apologise for bringing the States and island into disrepute. Chris Le Tissier

He added: "I have been stupid and will accept whatever punishment is decided." In March, a code of conduct panel recommended he be expelled, condemning his behaviour as "wholly unacceptable". However, a new panel advised a year-long suspension following an appeal by Deputy Le Tissier, who believed the earlier punishment was "disproportionate and draconian". New members will be elected to his seats on the Home Affairs Committee, Development and Planning Authority and Transport Licensing Authority.