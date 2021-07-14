Jersey headteachers to make decisions on keeping classes open

Headteachers in Jersey can now make independent decisions on whether or not to close a class or year group until the end of term, following a sharp rise in the number of Covid cases in the island.

The announcement was made at a press conference yesterday (13 July) which was attended by the Chief Minister Senator John Le Fondré, the Health Minister Deputy Richard Renouf and the island's Deputy Medical Officer of Health, Dr Ivan Muscat.

Changes include:

Children must not come to school if there is a positive Covid case in their household. Previous guidance (up until 13 July) set out that children and young people who are direct contacts of a Covid confirmed case could attend school - as long as they had agreed to be tested.

If a test is declined by a direct contact, then the child or young person must not go to school for 14 days.

The government is strongly advising staff and students in secondary schools to wear masks in communal areas. Staff in primary settings are encouraged to do the same.

Talks are ongoing between officials and the Jersey Early Years Association surrounding guidance for nurseries and summer activity clubs.

There have been 397 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in schools since half-term.

351 Students tested positive for Covid-19 since half term.

47 Staff were positive for Covid-19 since half term.

This is higher compared to the four-week peak in the Autumn term, which saw 229 confirmed cases of Covid in schools.

198 Students tested positive for Covid-19 in Autumn 2020.

31 Staff tested positive for Covid-19 in Autumn 2020.

Jersey's Children and Education Minister says the changes are to ensure staff and students are as safe as possible.