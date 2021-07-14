Proposal to delay Guernsey abortion law reform rejected by deputies

The States of Guernsey has voted against delaying reforms to the island's abortion law.

The sursis (delaying motion), put forward by two deputies, was defeated by 28 votes to 11.

Last year, deputies agreed to update Guernsey's abortion rules, including voting to extend the time limit for abortions from 12 to 24 weeks.

However, two deputies, Carl Meerveld and Liam McKenna, sought to pause the legislation to allow for further consultation.

It is now up to the current States to rubber stamp what was agreed.

A debate on reforming the abortion law will now start on 15 July.

The changes proposed to the current 1997 abortion legislation include: