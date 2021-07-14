Text alerts telling people they are direct contacts are "taking longer than usual", the Government of Jersey has said.

Ministers are urging anyone who thinks they may be a direct contact of someone who has tested positive to wait to receive a text message from the Covid Safe team.

The texts are sent as quickly as possible but are taking longer than usual at the moment. Work is underway to simplify the process to cope with the increase in positive cases. The Track and Trace team will contact anyone identified as a direct contact, once they have spoken to the person who has tested positive. Government of Jersey

People are being told not to call the helpline because they can't arrange PCR tests for direct contacts.

Anyone who thinks they could be a direct contact is not legally required to isolate, but they are asked to avoid gatherings and public places where possible.

Facts from Tuesday 13 July

Helpline received 3,194 calls

Average answer time was 20 mins 25 seconds

Busiest time of the day (and longest waits) 8am - 10.30am (more than 1,300 calls)

Quietest time of the day from 4 - 6pm (fewer than 440 calls)

Track and trace are actively recruiting, and 20 more staff have already joined the team.