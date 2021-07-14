The number of children and teachers in Jersey who have tested positive for Covid
The Government of Jersey has released the latest statistics which breaks down the case figures.
Out of a total of 11,190 students, and 1400 staff as of 13 July, there have been 397 confirmed cases of Covid in schools (351 pupils and 47 staff) since half-term.
The data shows a total of 24 classes (which includes year groups in some schools) have had to close in 10 primary and secondary schools.