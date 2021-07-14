The number of students and teachers who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Jersey's schools has been revealed.

The Government of Jersey has released the latest statistics which breaks down the case figures.

Out of a total of 11,190 students, and 1400 staff as of 13 July, there have been 397 confirmed cases of Covid in schools (351 pupils and 47 staff) since half-term.

300 Number of active cases in students (out of 11,190).

30 Number of active cases in staff (out of 1400).

The data shows a total of 24 classes (which includes year groups in some schools) have had to close in 10 primary and secondary schools.

83.7% Attendance data for primary school students on 12 July.