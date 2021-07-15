Abortion at 24 weeks approved in Guernsey

Credit: ITV Channel TV

The States of Guernsey has voted to increase the time limits on legal abortions from 12 to 24 weeks in a move which has been welcomed by pro-choice campaigners.

Deputies voted 27-11 in favour of reforming the 1997 abortion law, with one abstention.

The changes agreed to the abortion law include:

  • Removing the need for two medical practitioners to certify an abortion

  • Increasing Guernsey's gestational limits in line with those in England

  • Removing criminal sanctions relating to women in respect of ending, or attempting to end, her own pregnancy

  • Allowing early medical abortion procedures to take place at a woman's home

Around 200 pro-choice and anti-abortion campaigners gathered outside the Royal Court on Wednesday ahead of the debate which had been threatened by a sursis (delaying motion).

Two deputies lost their bid to delay the legislation by 28 votes to 11.