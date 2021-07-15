Abortion at 24 weeks approved in Guernsey

The States of Guernsey has voted to increase the time limits on legal abortions from 12 to 24 weeks in a move which has been welcomed by pro-choice campaigners.

Deputies voted 27-11 in favour of reforming the 1997 abortion law, with one abstention.

The changes agreed to the abortion law include:

Removing the need for two medical practitioners to certify an abortion

Increasing Guernsey's gestational limits in line with those in England

Removing criminal sanctions relating to women in respect of ending, or attempting to end, her own pregnancy

Allowing early medical abortion procedures to take place at a woman's home

Around 200 pro-choice and anti-abortion campaigners gathered outside the Royal Court on Wednesday ahead of the debate which had been threatened by a sursis (delaying motion).

Two deputies lost their bid to delay the legislation by 28 votes to 11.