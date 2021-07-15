Covid-19 outbreak at Jersey's La Moye prison

Two staff and one inmate have tested positive for Covid in the first outbreak at Jersey's prison.

Families have told ITV News that prisoners were kept in their cells and "treated like animals" after being unable to shower for two days at HMP La Moye.

The prison says it took "proportionate" restrictions to control the spread whilst testing was rolled out and inmates can now access showers and spend time outdoors in small groups.

These decisions form part of the prison’s carefully devised Covid strategy, and is a proportionate and proactively managed response to the virus entering the prison for the first time since its arrival in the island. Deputy Gregory Guida, Jersey's Home Affairs Minister

One member of staff caught the virus last November, which saw nearly a third of the workforce go into isolation, but this is the first time it has spread within the prison itself.

Both staff members are isolating at home and the prisoner is isolating within their cell.