Play video

Video report by Gary Burgess.

Today on ITV Channel TV we're starting a brand new summer series called Fun in the Sun.

Each week on ITV, and across our website and social media, we'll be celebrating all the things we can do during the summer months here in the Channel Islands.

To get us started, we asked our reporter Gary Burgess for his pick of things to look out for and get involved in over the coming weeks:

17 July - Sark Sheep Racing

Sark Sheep Racing is taking place this weekend Credit: PA

There's never a 'need' to find a reason to visit Sark, just go!

It's one of my favourite places to escape from it all in the islands. But this weekend there's even more reason with the annual Sark Sheep Racing.

Knitted jockeys will be attached to sheep who'll then race around the course opposite the Island Hall.

You can place a better on your favourite woolly jumper, but most of all you'll have a brilliant time in the sunshine with brilliant people.

More here.

24 and 25 July - Torteval Scarecrow Weekend

Torteval Scarecrow Weekend is taking place this year. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The tranquil lanes of Torteval come to life each year as friends and neighbours come together to create an amazing array of scarecrows that the whole family will love.

Take your time with your stroll, take in the fresh air, the wonderful views, and a surprise around every corner.

Each year you can be sure there'll be a scarecrow with a topical theme. Last year one was even Dr Nicola Brink!

More here.

2 to 7 August - Alderney Week

'The show must go on' is the theme for this year's Alderney week when the island's population swells as people come flocking to see the cavalcade procession through town, the man-powered flight competition at the harbour, and if you're ready to burn the midnight oil go busting a move at a bunker party.

It's the week when Alderney welcomes one and all to have a brilliant time, morning, noon and night.

More here.

18 and 19 August - The West Show

West Show Credit: ITV Channel TV

In Guernsey they say 'west is best' and you can understand why with the West Show.

From the agricultural displays, to the action packed displays and demonstrations, often involving oversized vehicles doing crazy stunts.

I've had so many brilliant times at the West Show over the years.

It's well worth taking the time out to enjoy both days in full at L'Eree if you can.

More here.

25 and 26 August - The North Show and Battle of Flowers

Saumarez Park is home to the North Show and Battle of Flowers.

Day one is displays, demonstrations, food and drink, and a funfair for those looking for thrills and spills.

Then day two is when the community's most creative minds get to show off their floral prowess with the Battle of Flowers.

I got to take part one year - sort of - by taking my floral broom for a walk around the parade ground. Rest assured, everyone else is way better.

More here.

4 and 5 September - The Weekender Festival

The Weekender Festival is going ahead later this year Credit: ITV Channel TV

The line-up for this year's Weekender Festival at the Trinity showground is just incredible.

KSI, Ella Henderson, The Jackson, Shalamar and more are waiting in the wings to entertain you. If you love live music, the team behind the Weekender know how to put on a show.

And, because it's at the back end of summer, it's always something to look forward to.

More here.

18 September - Superleague Triathlon

Superleague Triathlon is going ahead in September Credit: ITV Channel TV

The brilliant Superleague Triathlon is back - the rock n roll event of the triathlon world - which travels the world and now has Jersey as a firm fixture in its calendar.

It's your chance to see sporting stars up close as they swim, cycle and run their way around St Helier. The atmosphere is always electric.

More here.