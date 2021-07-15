Jersey business leaders call for more clarity on reconnection plan

Business leaders in Jersey have called for greater clarity from government after the next stage of easing coronavirus restrictions was pushed back.

Restrictions to stand-up drinking and nightclubs were due to be lifted on 15 July - but it was announced on Tuesday (13 July) that so-called 'Freedom Day' will be pushed back by another three weeks to at least 5 August.

Jersey's Chamber of Commerce wants more information on how these changes will impact businesses and plans for financial support.

The delay will have a really detrimental effect on businesses in the hospitality and retail sectors. These have had the worst experiences of Covid and in many cases they are desperately trying to keep their businesses afloat ... There will be precious little left of a summer season with a long winter ahead, so support, which has been so successful so far, should be extended in these cases. Jennifer Carnegie, President of Jersey's Chamber of Commerce

They add that many hospitality businesses are struggling to remain open as they deal with staff shortages due to contact tracing and a lack of seasonal staff.

They say they are in discussions with Jersey's Deputy Chief Minister Lyndon Farnham and are hopeful that support for these businesses can be agreed.