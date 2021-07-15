Jersey man has murder conviction quashed for second time

A Jersey man has had his murder conviction quashed for a second time and will face a retrial.

Jamie Lee Warn, aged 57, was found guilty of the murder of Zsuzsanna Besenyei in November 2020.

However, he has now successfully appealed that conviction.

Representing Mr Warn, Advocate Bell told the Court of Appeal that the prosecution had failed to prove his intent to murder Ms Besenyei.

Mr Warn had also been found guilty of murder at his first trial in 2019, but this conviction too was quashed and went to a retrial.

The body of Zsuzsanna Besenyei was found washed on a beach at Le Pulec in Jersey, after she went missing in May 2018.