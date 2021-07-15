More than 12,500 people in Jersey have been granted settled status

More than 12,500 people have been granted settled status in Jersey - nearly three quarters of the total number who applied.

According to the Government of Jersey, 17,550 people from countries across the European Union and European Economic Area applied since 5 February 2019.

They include people from Portugal, Poland, Romania, France, Italy, Latvia and Bulgaria.

The highest percentage of applicants came from Portugal which made up 57% of the total applicants.

This was followed by Poland and Romania.

9,980 Number of Portuguese applicants

​3,219 Number of Polish applicants

​1,765 Number of Romanian applicants

People from EU and EEA countries had to request settle status in Jersey after residents of the UK voted to leave the EU in 2016.

That's because free movement of EU nationals in the UK, Isle of Man, Guernsey and Jersey ended from 31st December 2020.

All EU, EEA and Swiss nationals now require immigration permission to enter and stay on the island.

Anybody who was in Jersey before 2021 has protected rights and can carry on living and working on the island.

12,524 Number of applications granted

​42 Number of applications refused

​137 Number of applications withdrawn

Research suggests Jersey has the highest proportion of resident EU nationals outside of the EU than anywhere else in the world, the Government of Jersey said.

​16% Percentage of resident EU nationals in Jersey (based on settlement scheme figures)

8% ​Percentage of resident EU nationals in the UK (based on settlement scheme figures)

7% ​Percentage of resident EU nationals in Guernsey (based on settlement scheme figures)