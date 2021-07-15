Travellers from Jersey to Guernsey will need a negaqtive PCR Covid-19 test result before arriving in the Bailiwick.

The changes come into force on Monday (19 July) to give people who are due to travel enough time to arrange a PCR test and receive the result.

People who aren't able to do so will need to isolate for 14 days. This includes passengers who arrive in the Bailiwick on commercial and private boats and flights.

The Civil Contingencies Authority (CCA) has agreed this temporary measure in response to rising cases in Jersey and the recent change in policy for direct contacts in Jersey. All fully vaccinated passengers and accompanying children will be treated as Category 2 arrivals, from Friday 16 July until Monday 19 July.

Passengers booked for travel during these times who have completed the online Travel Tracker will have to enter a new journey.

Category 2 means arrivals, aged 12 and above, must test at the port in Guernsey on arrival and self-isolate until they receive a negative result, and they must test again on Day 7.

Normal charges for testing will be suspended for this 72 hour period.

But from Monday, that changes again and fully vaccinated adults and all children aged 5 or older must take a pre-travel test - in line with other travellers.

There will be no other travel-related testing or isolation requirements applied to those travellers.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated adults and children will continue to be treated as ‘Category 4’ passengers.

This requirement will be regularly reviewed.

Arrivals will need to report to the testing facilities at either St Peter Port or Braye Harbour before travelling elsewhere that includes from Sark or Herm within the Bailiwick.