Several care homes in Jersey could shut to visitors by the end of the week

Several Jersey Care homes could be closed to visitors by the end of the week, according to the Chair of the Care Federation. The Clifton Care Home became the first to announce its closure last night, in response to rising Covid-numbers in the island, nine in care homes.Despite vaccinations they say their residents are simply too vulnerable to take any chances.

The majority of our residents are vaccinated but...the whole idea is obviously about preventing and controlling and that's what we're trying to do, trying to prevent anyone from even contracting the virus, irrespective of whether they are vaccinated...we just don't want them to catch the virus because we don't know which way they'll go because of their vulnerability and their medical conditions. Anand Dewari, Clifton Care Home Manager

For Anand Dewari, Clifton Care Home Manager, restricting visitors for a time, is preserving residents' freedoms day-to-day.

Irrespective of whether they become symptomatic or not they would all have to be isolated in their rooms, hence they would not only have no visitation but they would not be able to even get out of their rooms, which is the toughest thing for them. We can't afford to have a single case of Covid in the care home, doesn't matter, vaccinated or not! Anand Dewari, Clifton Care Home Manager

Cheryl Kenealy of the Care Federation says more care homes are likely to follow suit in the coming days.Whilst she says businesses are trying to protect their vulnerable and preserve life, balancing the risk of harm to patients is not the only concern.

Insurance is a huge worry for the care sector, with insurance companies pulling out completely or doubling their prices, as a result of a number of Covid-related lawsuits.

That is leaving businesses in a precarious position where they end up fearing not just for their vulnerable residents but their businesses too.

The bigger picture right now is insurance and in the UK litigation is massively on the increase, it means that a lot of organisations are being sued, because of Covid. As a result one of the big players in the insurance arena has withdrawn from the insurance market, that's making it very, very difficult for care homes especially, and making them particularly vulnerable to renewing their policies. Cheryl Kenealy of the Care Federation

At the moment staff have fortnightly PCR tests, or daily for two weeks if they've been direct contacts to enable them to stay in work.

Cheryl Kenealy says she would like to see lateral flow tests rolled out too, like in schools, to enable staff to test daily, and give them added reassurance.In a statement this afternoon, a government spokesperson said the care sector was already operating under guidance issued.

In addition the protection of vaccination applies to residents of care homes as it does to other islanders.