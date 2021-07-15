Several care homes in Jersey could shut to visitors by the end of the week
Several Jersey Care homes could be closed to visitors by the end of the week, according to the Chair of the Care Federation. The Clifton Care Home became the first to announce its closure last night, in response to rising Covid-numbers in the island, nine in care homes.Despite vaccinations they say their residents are simply too vulnerable to take any chances.
For Anand Dewari, Clifton Care Home Manager, restricting visitors for a time, is preserving residents' freedoms day-to-day.
Cheryl Kenealy of the Care Federation says more care homes are likely to follow suit in the coming days.Whilst she says businesses are trying to protect their vulnerable and preserve life, balancing the risk of harm to patients is not the only concern.
Insurance is a huge worry for the care sector, with insurance companies pulling out completely or doubling their prices, as a result of a number of Covid-related lawsuits.
That is leaving businesses in a precarious position where they end up fearing not just for their vulnerable residents but their businesses too.
At the moment staff have fortnightly PCR tests, or daily for two weeks if they've been direct contacts to enable them to stay in work.
Cheryl Kenealy says she would like to see lateral flow tests rolled out too, like in schools, to enable staff to test daily, and give them added reassurance.In a statement this afternoon, a government spokesperson said the care sector was already operating under guidance issued.
In addition the protection of vaccination applies to residents of care homes as it does to other islanders.