Weekly lateral flow tests to be offered to employees in Jersey

Workers in the coronavirus screening programme will now be offered Lateral flow tests instead of PCR tests, the Government of Jersey has announced.

The changes have been made to preserve the island's finite stock of lab tests and prioritise testing for symptomatic cases and direct contacts.

These changes come into effect on Friday 16 July at 12:01am.

Islanders who are part of Group C of the Workforce Testing Programme will now have weekly Lateral Flow Test, instead of a PCR test every eight weeks.

Islanders or travellers awaiting a day 8 test will now receive a cancellation notification for existing bookings.

Guidance for direct contacts

Islanders who are direct contacts will only be required to take one single test as soon as possible after they are identified as a direct contact.

They do not need to isolate until they receive a negative result but should remain cautious in the activities they carry out for the following 10 days.

The number of positive tests through our border testing programme is extremely low, with currently fewer than 1% of passengers tested returning positive results. We are also seeing low rates of positivity in Group C of our Workforce Testing Programme, which is the lowest risk employment group. So we are now moving this community away from PCR tests and offering workplaces LFT tests... Chief Minister, Senator John Le Fondré

Islanders who are identified as direct contacts and do not have symptoms:

do not need to isolate but must immediately do so if they develop symptoms

should participate in the testing programme and have a test as soon as possible after being identified

are not required to isolate until a negative result but should remain cautious in the activities they carry out for the 10 days following contact with a Covid-positive person.

should attend vaccination appointments

should minimise social contact and avoid crowded public spaces

should work from home, where it is possible to do so

should wear a mask in indoor public places, regularly wash hands and maintain physical distancing where possible.

Inbound passengers

Passengers arriving into Jersey who are not fully vaccinated will still be required to test on arrival (day 0) and isolate until they receive a negative test result but will no longer need to take a day 8 test.

The rules for fully vaccinated passengers are the same. They will still be required to undertake a test on arrival (day 0) and do not need to isolate.

Direct contacts who wish to attend medical appointments, the hospital or care homes: