Alderney harbour crane broken again just hours after being fixed

Alderney's harbour crane has broken down again just hours after being fixed.

The crane was back up and running earlier today (16 July) after breaking down and sparking worries that essential supplies to the island would be stuck at the port.

The crane is used to unload cargo from ships in the island and initially broke down earlier this month.

There are worries that food and medical products could be stuck in containers whilst the crane is broken as they were earlier in the month.