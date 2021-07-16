Alderney's harbour crane is back up and running again after breaking down and sparking worries that essential supplies to the island would be stuck at the port.

The crane is used to unload cargo from ships in the island and broke down earlier this month.

Food and medical products were stuck in containers on the MV Trinity and couldn't be moved until the crane was repaired by engineers, who were waiting for a vital part to arrive from Belgium.

The fault was discovered when the crane was moved from its weekend parking point on Monday 5 July.

The crane is still under warranty following its delivery earlier this year.

It was built on the harbour quay and originally started serving the port on 2 March.