Alderney Hospital and care homes closed to visitors after Covid-19 cases

Islanders in Alderney are not allowed to visit people in hospital or care homes following an outbreak of Covid-19.

The States of Guernsey announced that from today (16 July) all visiting to the Mignot Memorial Hospital and Alderney care homes has stopped with immediate effect.

The decision comes after three positive cases were discovered in Alderney overnight.

Contact tracing will continue in Alderney and four nurses have been deployed to the island from Guernsey to support with surge testing.

The government said it is "prepared for cases of community seeding as we begin to live responsibly with COVID-19".

The government explained at Mignot Memorial Hospital routine visiting is temporarily suspended but measures have been put in place to support visits if someone is receiving end of life care.

At Connaught Care Home family and friends visits are also temporarily suspended. However, end of life visits will be individually assessed.

Residents will still receive community care services and meals on wheels with staff in appropriate PPE.

This is a precautionary measure until we understand the full extent of COVID-19 cases in Alderney. I understand that this decision means that family and friends are unable to see their loved ones at this time. These decisions will be reviewed in line with Public health guidance on a very regular basis and we ask for your patience as we do what we to protect you and your loved ones. Dermot Mullin, Director of Hospital and Adult Community Care Services

Advice for islanders

People in Alderney are being encouraged to do the following:

• Stay at home if you feel unwell and seek testing

• Face coverings recommended – particularly indoors in public areas

• Regular handwashing or use of hand sanitizer

• Good respiratory etiquette – catch it, bin it, kill it

• Ensure indoor spaces are well ventilated – open doors and windows. Preferably meet outside.

• Social distancing is recommended where possible

• Organisers of public events are advised to keep a list of attendees