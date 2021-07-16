Alderney's St Anne's School closed after eight staff contact traced

St Anne's School in Alderney will be closed today (Firday 16 July) after eight staff were identified as close contacts of a positive coronavirus case.

It comes as three positive cases have been identified in the island. While none of those individuals work within the school and the decision has been taken as a precaution while further contact tracing and surge testing takes place.

The affected members of staff are being required to self-isolate, including those who are fully vaccinated.

Parents are being contacted to make them aware of the closure.

Guernsey's Director of Public Health says the approach that has been taken is a 'cautious' one.

I don’t want the Bailiwick community to be concerned that any time we contact trace in an education setting, we will take the decision to close the school. That won’t necessarily be the case and will depend on the individual circumstances. Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey's Director of Public Health

The school's headteacher says the closure is a 'pragmatic and sensible decision'.