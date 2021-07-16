Archaeologists return to Jersey's Elizabeth Castle to learn more about its history

Subject to funding, there are plans to convert the officers' quarters into accommodation and open the library to the public. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Archaeologists have returned to Elizabeth Castle for the first time in two years.

Dav Smith from the University of York and fellow archaeologist Susan Brook will be surveying the site ahead of planned restoration works - with Jersey Heritage hoping to receive funding for phase one in the next Government Plan.

They will also continue investigations started by the University of York in 2017 to uncover more of the castle’s history.

It is the group's first visit to the castle in two years due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

