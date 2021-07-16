Archaeologists have returned to Elizabeth Castle for the first time in two years.

Dav Smith from the University of York and fellow archaeologist Susan Brook will be surveying the site ahead of planned restoration works - with Jersey Heritage hoping to receive funding for phase one in the next Government Plan.

They will also continue investigations started by the University of York in 2017 to uncover more of the castle’s history.

Elizabeth Castle has an incredibly rich history covering multiple time periods and it will be fascinating to see what information these latest surveys reveal to us. We can’t bring students with us this year to carry out excavation work in the field as we have done in the past, but we’re glad to be able to return to Jersey for the first time in two years. Dav Smith, Archaeologist

It is the group's first visit to the castle in two years due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Subject to funding, there are plans to convert the officers' quarters into accommodation and open the library to the public.