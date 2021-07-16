Blue Islands cut flights between Jersey and Guernsey

Blue Islands have cut flights between Jersey and Guernsey as new border rules come into force.

From Monday 19 July, Jersey arrivals into Guernsey must show proof of a negative PCR Covid test taken before travel.

This includes fully vaccinated adults and children aged five or over.

The airline confirmed that services between Guernsey and Jersey will now only run on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Affected customers will be contacted and all passengers can change their booking for any reason - up to three hours before departure.