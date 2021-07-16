Drivers in Jersey told to expect delays as resurfacing work starts

Drivers in Jersey have been told to expect delays as resurfacing work starts on Bagatelle Road and Princes Tower Road.

The disruption is expected to last for around four weeks and diversions are in place.

Five Oaks roundabout will remain open.

A map of the planned road resurfacing works. Credit: Government of Jersey

Resurfacing will take place on Bagatelle Road, from Patier Road to Five Oaks roundabout, and Princes Tower Road, from Five Oaks roundabout to the junction with Rue des Pres.

More information can be found on Jersey government's website.