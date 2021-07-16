Guernsey tennis player Heather Watson will not be able to compete in the doubles at this summer's Olympic Games.

Watson was due to line up alongside Johanna Konta but the British number one has had to pull out of the games after contracting coronavirus.

Team GB is unable to name a replacement as no other British players are ranked high enough to qualify for The Olympics.

Watson will still compete in the singles event and is hoping to represent Team GB in the mixed doubles.

She'll partner Joe Salisbury in Tokyo if they make the cut. The entry list will be finalised once the games begin next week.