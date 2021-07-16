High demand for Girls Football Festival in Jersey

More than 120 girls have signed up to take part in the Jersey Football Association's Girls Football Festival.

The free event takes place at Springfield Stadium today (17 July) with sessions for girls of all abilities.

Nearly 20 female helpers will assist in delivering the festival.

The Jersey FA says it hopes that providing a football festival based around fun and enjoyment will help encourage girls to go on to other football sessions or clubs.

This is a great opportunity for girls who currently are involved in the game and those who aren’t to come together and enjoy football in a fun environment. The Jersey FA have a target of doubling Girls and Women’s participation by 2024. Lucy Even, Jersey FA Community Coach Girls

The Jersey FA adds that despite some "fantastic progress" in clubs, there is still more to be done to ensure football is as inclusive to as many girls as possible on the island.

The sessions are for children in school years one to six and run from 10:30am until 12:15pm.