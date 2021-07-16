It's baaack! Sheep Racing returns to Sark

On your marks, get set, go! Sark Sheep Racing weekend is upon us.

The event, which has been running for 25 years, sees sheep racing down a track with teddy bear jockeys tied to their backs.

It is one of the biggest events in the island's calendar and draws in large crowds from across the Bailiwick and beyond.

Organisers say they want to "thank absolutely everyone who has organised, donated, volunteered and generally done their bit to help".

Sark Sheep Racing really is such an important event for the island, raising money year on year for the Sark Medical Fund. It's not just on island support. We get a huge amount of support from businesses and people from Guernsey and beyond! We simply couldn't do it without everyone's support! Sark Sheep Racing and Carnival

The weekend also includes a fancy dress parade and live music.

Following changes to travel restrictions, as of Friday 16 July, anybody arriving in the Bailiwick of Guernsey, from Jersey, will need to isolate until their first negative test result. The change is due to the rising number of Covid cases in Jersey.