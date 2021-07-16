Jersey medics advised against removing amber category for travel
Jersey's Scientific and Technical Advisory Cell (STAC) advised against removing the Amber category for inbound passengers, it has been revealed.
Minutes from a meeting on 7 June show that advisors from the group warned against the changes, which were introduced by the government just a few days later.
On 10 June the government announced the removal of the amber category, meaning all areas with cases of Covid-19 lower than the threshold for red status - 120 cases per 100,000 people - would be downgraded to green.Green arrivals had only to isolate until the result of their first test upon arrival, whereas amber arrivals were obliged to isolate until a second negative result on day five.In an evening scrutiny hearing on 15 July, ministers defended the government's decision to overrule their scientific advisors.
Senator Kristina Moore said it had clearly been a political decision.
Jersey currently has 1,876 known active cases of coronavirus.