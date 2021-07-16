Jersey medics advised against removing amber category for travel

Jersey's Scientific and Technical Advisory Cell (STAC) advised against removing the Amber category for inbound passengers, it has been revealed.

Minutes from a meeting on 7 June show that advisors from the group warned against the changes, which were introduced by the government just a few days later.

The chairman concluded that following discussion, most members were not comfortable to remove the amber classification at the present time. Dr A. Noon advised that there was also a need to acknowledge that Jersey residents who were as yet unvaccinated and travelling also represented a further risk in terms of their travel, potentially to amber areas. STAC minutes, 7 June 2021

On 10 June the government announced the removal of the amber category, meaning all areas with cases of Covid-19 lower than the threshold for red status - 120 cases per 100,000 people - would be downgraded to green.Green arrivals had only to isolate until the result of their first test upon arrival, whereas amber arrivals were obliged to isolate until a second negative result on day five.In an evening scrutiny hearing on 15 July, ministers defended the government's decision to overrule their scientific advisors.

There's very little infection coming in through the ports. We have continued mitigations and restrictions to keep numbers as low as possible. But islanders wanted to reconnect, and that does mean that infection will spread ... infection is very different to how it was in the fist and second waves. That means people are not at as significant risk of hospitalisation or death. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister

Senator Kristina Moore said it had clearly been a political decision.

The public wish to understand what actions led to the situation we find ourselves in today. Senator Kristina Moore, Jersey's Scrutiny Liaison Committee

Jersey currently has 1,876 known active cases of coronavirus.